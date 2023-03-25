'Grand Hustle,' Atlanta music rep. to T.I., Lil Duval dies, family reports online

Evans was a respected figure in the entertainment industry, representing stars such as Lil Duval, T.I., Travis Scott, JaySki, Erica Duchess, and DJ MLK.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An Atlanta music mogul died on Thursday, according to an Instagram post made by their family.

Claybourne Evans Jr., known by many as "Grand Huslte," the CEO of Rubicon Brand Management, a prominent talent agency in Atlanta, who was also the Vice President of Grand Hustle Records, died on Thursday, March 23, the post read.

Evans was a respected figure in the entertainment industry, representing stars such as Lil Duval, T.I., Travis Scott, JaySki, Erica Duchess, and DJ MLK. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the community.

Although the family did not disclose the cause of Evans' death, they expressed their grief and promised to announce details of a celebration of his life at a later date. Fans and others in the industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late talent manager, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Evans' contributions to the entertainment world.

Post from Celebrities

T.I.



