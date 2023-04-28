Here's the cheapest ticket for Taylor Swift we found

ATLANTA — If you're looking to score some last-minute tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta, you're not on your own kid. We found the cheapest and most expensive tickets for each show as of Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.
However, be forewarned tickets for all three shows are sold out via Ticketmaster. Officials with Mercedes-Benz Stadium have urged fans to be very cautious when purchasing tickets.
Friday, April 28
Cheapest- $850 each for Upper Bowl 347, Row 8
Most expensive- $8,958 per ticket for Field N, Row 4
Cheapest- $808 each for Section 134, Row 38
Most expensive- $8,545 per ticket for Floor N, Row 4
Cheapest- $770 each for Section 132, Row 13
Most expensive- $46,06 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23
Saturday, April 29
Cheapest- $705 each for Upper Bowl 306, Row 22
Most expensive- $6,178 per ticket for Lower Level C110, Row 3
Cheapest- $698 each for Section 306, Row 22
Cheapest- $767 each for Section 133, Row 30
Most expensive- $4,606 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23
Sunday, April 30
Cheapest-$767 each for Upper Bowl 337, Row 18
Most expensive- $8,918 per ticket for Lower Level C109, Row 2
Cheapest- $764 each for Section 337, Row 18
Most expensive- $33,523 per ticket for Floor H, Row 1
Cheapest- $698 each for Section 304, Row 8
Most expensive- $8,419 per ticket for Section 109C, Row 2
