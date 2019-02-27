The best thing about February being the shortest month of the year is that we don't have to wait very long for new Netflix content.
March brings a whole slew of Netflix Originals and old favorites heading to the streaming service. Classic films like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "A Clockwork Orange" will hit the website on the first of the month. Romantic souls can look forward to "The Notebook" dropping online that same day.
Oscar-nominated "Christopher Robin" comes out later that week, on March 5. There are already a few Oscar winners available on Netflix, including "Black Panther," "Roma," and the winning documentary short, "Period. End of Sentence."
The highly anticipated third season of "Queer Eye" drops on Netflix March 15, so get your tissues ready as the Fab Five heads to the Midwest. Another Netflix Original to watch is "The Highwaymen," a film starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner as officers tracking down Bonnie and Clyde.
Of course, what Netflix gives, it also takeths away. Get ready to say goodbye to Disney's live action adaption of "Beauty and the Beast." on March 16. Expect to see more Disney names leave Netflix as Disney gears up to launch its own streaming service. The first two "Ghostbusters" movies will be leaving on the first of the month, as well as classic film "The Breakfast Club."
Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March:
Coming to Netflix
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (France) - Netflix Film
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians - Netflix Original
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragin
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Losers - Netflix Original
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue - Netflix Original
River's Edge (Japan) - Netflix Film
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - Netflix Film
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son (Spain) - Netflix Film
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday - Netflix Original
March 5
Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2- Netflix Original
March 7
Doubt
The Order- Netflix Original
March 8
After Life-- Netflix Original
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!- Netflix Original
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence- Netflix Original
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive- Netflix Original
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals- Netflix Original
Juanita- Netflix Film
Lady J (France)- Netflix Film
Shadow- Netflix Original
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.- Netflix Film
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits- Netflix Original
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6- Netflix Original
March 13
Triple Frontier - Netflix Film
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B- Netflix Original
Burn Out (France)- Netflix Film
Dry Martina (Argentina)- Netflix Film
Girl (Belgium)- Netflix Film
If I Hadn't Met You- Netflix Original
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2- Netflix Original
Love, Death & Robots- Netflix Original.
Pasal (Malaysia) - Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 3- Netflix Original
Robozuna: Season 2- Netflix Original
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie- Netflix Original
YooHoo to the Rescue- Netflix Original
March 16
Green Door - Netflix Original
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing - Netflix Original
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend- Netflix Original
March 22
Carlo & Malik - Netflix Original
Charlie's Colorforms City - Netflix Original
Delhi Crime - Netflix Original
Historia de un crimen: Colosio - Netflix Original
Mirage (Spain) - Netflix Film
Most Beautiful Thing - Netflix Original
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre - Netflix Original
Selling Sunset - Netflix Original
The Dirt - Netflix Film
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid - Netflix Original
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 - Netflix Original
March 29
15 August (India) - Netflix Film
Bayoneta (Mexico) - Netflix Film
Osmosis - Netflix Original
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Highwaymen - Netflix Film
The Legend of Cocaine Island - Netflix Original
Traitors - Netflix Original
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas - Netflix Original
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series - Netflix Original
LAST CALL
Leaving March 1
Fair Game - Director's Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
Leaving March 2
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Leaving March 5
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8
Click
Leaving March 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
Leaving March 18
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5