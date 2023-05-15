Halle Bailey wows crowd with 'Part of Your World' performance ahead movie release

Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel in the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid."

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's very-own is making a historic appearance in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" live action movie.

Halle Bailey sung a rendition of "Part of Your World" on American Idol ahead of the movie's release on May 26. Bailey released the version of her performance on Instagram Sunday.

Young girls around the world are celebrating Bailey's appearance as the new image of Ariel, as she represents a community that is often underrepresented in America.

When Bailey first heard she will be casted as Ariel, she called it "A dream come true".

"The Little Mermaid" follows the adventures of Ariel who wants to find our more about the surface world. She unexpectedly falls for Prince Eric as she explores land on the surface. Viewers learn the importance of following their heart through this Disney classic.

Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe, who became a hit R&B duo, first got their start right in the heart of metro Atlanta.

The two sisters were born in Mableton. They learned all of their foundation of dance from Ballethnic, which was started by a couple who wanted to increase inclusion in ballet for Black dancers.

"I would say one of the inspiring stories is seeing our students, Chloe and Halle performing from being in my class and learning the Ballethnic way. There are many other Chloe and Halles in their own right," said Waverly Lucas II, one of the founders of the company.

The two would then publish videos on YouTube harmonizing with each other and sharing their talents with the world.