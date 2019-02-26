ATLANTA — 'Hamilton' is coming back to Atlanta!

The hit Broadway musical is returning to the Fox Theatre as part of the Broadway in Atlanta's 2019-2020 season, starting March 31, 2020.

The shows for the new season were announced on Tuesday.

Tickets are not available yet. Subscribers for the entire Broadway in Atlanta series will have first pick when those are made available in April. General seating tickets will be made available after that.

PHOTOS | Hamilton National Tour comes to Atlanta Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Amber Iman - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Rory O'Malley - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Michael Luwoye & Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Michael Luwoye & Isiah Johnson - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Mathenee Treco, Jordan Donica, Ruben J. Carbajal & Michael Luwoye - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Jordan Donica & Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Amber Iman, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus Hamilton Company - HAMILTON National Tour (c) Joan Marcus

MORE |

Here's how you can see Hamilton in Atlanta