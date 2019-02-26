ATLANTA — 'Hamilton' is coming back to Atlanta!
The hit Broadway musical is returning to the Fox Theatre as part of the Broadway in Atlanta's 2019-2020 season, starting March 31, 2020.
The shows for the new season were announced on Tuesday.
Tickets are not available yet. Subscribers for the entire Broadway in Atlanta series will have first pick when those are made available in April. General seating tickets will be made available after that.
