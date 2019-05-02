NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Georgia country star just welcomed the birth of a baby girl.

Jason Aldean, a native of Macon, Georgia, announced on social media the birth of a 7-pound 12-ounce addition to the family on Monday.

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world," Aldean said on Twitter.

Aldean, a three-time Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, said the little girl looks "identical to her older brother."

"So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess," he said.

Since the post, Aldean has received hundreds of congratulatory messages and the photo of Navy Rome has been shared and liked thousands of times.

The child's birth is just one of the bits of good news for Aldean in recent days - albeit probably the best. His song "Girl Like You" also hit the number one spot on the country charts the same week - the 22nd song from the performing artist to reach the top spot in his career.

While listing himself as based in Nashville, Tennessee, Aldean has kept close to his home state in recent years - particularly in the case of the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for which he has held multiple concerts to raise money.