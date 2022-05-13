Sandy Springs house reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year on the market for $6.5M

The home on Davis Drive last went for a reported $5.65 million in a sale that was completed in Nov. 2021.

ATLANTA — A home reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year in Sandy Springs now appears to be back on the market.

11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on the sale, which closed in November 2021, back in May.

The home on Davis Drive reportedly sold for $5.65 million.

Now, an Atlanta luxury realtor is advertising the home at a list price of $6.5 million.

It's not clear if Carey herself ever occupied the home as a primary residence in the nearly a year she's owned it. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, she has previously owned a home nearby in Buckhead, which she sold for $2.23 million in 2019.

The home was built in 1990 and remodeled in 2002. The Colonial-style, two story house is 16,000 square feet, has six bedrooms and features amenities such as a pool and tennis court.

Realtor Shanna Bradley wrote the following description of the home on Instagram:

Gated and situated on a private hilltop with classic Southern architecture, I am proud to offer this Stephen Fuller designed home, offering a breathtaking level of style and elegance set on 4 private acres with pool, pool house and tennis courts. Beautifully crafted details throughout include crown moldings and millwork, intricate coffered ceilings, arched doorways, and beautiful spaces.

A dream kitchen is the center and heart of the home and features a massive marble topped center island, ceiling-height bespoke cabinetry, a suite of premium appliances and sunny breakfast alcove. A wall of French doors floods the main living area with light and leads to the ultimate backyard complete with heated pool, pool house & entertainment pavilion, tennis court and a charming series of gardens.