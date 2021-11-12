Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

The "Savage" rapper and Houston native will be received her bachelor's degree in health administration Saturday.

HOUSTON — She did it! Houston's Megan Thee Stallion has added a college degree to her list of accomplishments.

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" walked across the stage Saturday at Texas Southern University's 2021 winter commencement ceremony. She received her bachelor's degree from the university's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Earlier this year, the "Savage" rapper tweeted, "You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time."

And in the seats of TSU's 2021 winter ceremony were similar stories of dedication.

"I'm not going to cry. My fiance passed when I was 5 months pregnant and I'm graduating now," said Kawana Solid. "It was a long journey. I had a lot of support I'm thankful."

"If you want to say something, it's been like a roller coaster with all the trail and tribulations you go through," said Joseph Cook.

All of Saturday's graduates showed no matter who you are or what you're up against, anything is possible.

When people count me out or tell me I can’t do something it only makes me go harder 💪🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 10, 2021

