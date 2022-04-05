Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum P.I.' dies at 83

"Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully," she wrote. "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy. "