MACON, Ga. — The Society Garden will host a Mimosa Festival 'for the love of brunch' in Historic Ingleside Village in April.

RELATED: Just Curious: What is the history of Ingleside Village?

The festival is the first of its kind and will feature bottomless mimosas, live music, a food truck and more.

"I think one of the things I'm most proud of about the garden is that we're pretty creative when it comes to programming," said Brad Evans, who co-owns The Society Garden with his wife, Meagan Evans. "We don't really want to do things that everyone else is doing.

Evans said starting out, they thought the festival would just be something at the garden. However, 24 hours into posting the Facebook event, they sold 800 early bird tickets.

"The street will be closed from Corbin up to the first alley," he said about the festival area.

There will be nine types of Mimosas and Beer Mary's for folks to purchase either by the glass or bottomless.However, bottomless mimosa tickets, which were the early bird special, are sold out. Six hundred general admission tickets are still available for purchase.

The Deep South Biscuit Co. Food Truck along with other vendors will be available throughout the day for food purchases. Ingleside Village Pizza and other surrounding restaurants will also be open.

There will be a stage located on Corbin Avenue. Live performers include the Arline Family Gospel Singers, Sean Williams, and Reggie Trombone Love.

Kids activities will also be offered throughout the day. "i think most of our kids activities will be down here at the garden. We're going to have some art projects going on out here." Evans added that the Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.

RELATED: The Society Garden adding indoor lounge area, covered pavilion

General admission tickets are $10.00 and kids get in for free. The fest will go from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

The Society Garden is located at 2389 Ingleside Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.

Click here to visit the Mimosa Fest Facebook event page. The Mimosa Fest can also be found on eventbrite.

Erica B.