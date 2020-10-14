Want to make a movie? Just pick up the phone.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — In "Wood Witch: The Awakening" four best friends camping on a northwest island come face to face with the Norse goddess of the underworld and all hell breaks loose!

To make the film director Courtney B Jones didn't have to plead with investors for funding. He literally just had to pick up his phone.

“Mobile phones are ready for prime time,” says Jones. “I don't need to wait for Hollywood. I don't need permission from Hollywood to go out and create what I want to do.”



What Jones wanted to do was make a horror film in his hometown of Bainbridge Island using local places the historical museum and local actors like Bradley Tatum.

“The biggest reaction that I'm getting from my friends and family and people that I know is ‘Oh my god, you're in this movie and it's like a legit movie and it's on Amazon! Holy cow!” says Tatum, who adds, “My mom was not happy to see me die.”



Tatum’s death scene --like the last third of the movie--was shot in the island’s peaceful Grand Forest West. With a few lights, a soundman and his phone, Jones says he had everything he needed.



“So now it's just up to you to capture the story,” he says. “And the story is always king.”

The story may be king but mobile phones might be the future. Sean Baker's Tangerine was a Sundance hit and Steven Soderbergh has made two films on phones.

“If it is good enough for Steven Soderbergh to go out and do two feature films with, it's good enough for me,” says Jones.

Jones and Tatum are reteaming for a sci-fi series that will be shot on phones, using the FiLMic Pro app, and edited on iPads using LumaTouch.