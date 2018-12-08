KNOXVILLE — Elizabeth Grant grew up thinking she wasn't allergic to much of anything. But, a recent incident in her garden quickly made her realize her body does not react well to a yellow jacket sting.

"I stepped on the nest and I was immediately covered with yellow jackets," Grant said.

Now, Elizabeth is scared to step outside.

"When I was stung, my throat started to swell, I couldn't breath and I was scared," she said.

Although it wasn't a pleasant moment, it wasn't the sting that's kept her behind closed doors.

"Once I was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the doctor told me I was allergic," she said.

Growing up, Elizabeth had no idea she was allergic to yellow jackets and was told by doctors she now needed an EpiPen, a device that's allows you to shoot Epinephrine into your body to counter severe allergic reactions. So, she went to the local pharmacy.

"My husband went to pick up the prescription, but they told me they were all out of stock and I would have to wait," Grant said.

It's not just Elizabeth's pharmacy, as several others around the area are on backorder as well.

"Currently, my backorder status says a backorder date of September 3rd," Brandon Lock, from Belew Pharmacy, said.

Belew Drugs in Knoxville said because they are an independent drug store they have a secondary supplier and still have some available, but other chain drugstores don't.

On Mylan Pharmaceutical's website it says this:

"We appreciate how important it is for individuals with life-threatening allergies to have access to epinephrine auto-injectors, and understand the challenges this situation continues to pose for patients. Pfizer is working hard to increase production and stabilize supplies, but until this occurs, supplies of EpiPen® 0.3 mg and EpiPen Jr® 0.15 mg Auto-Injectors, and the authorized generic versions of these strengths, will continue to vary from pharmacy to pharmacy and may not always be available."

Some advice to those who need an EpiPen now is to call around to as many places as possible.

People can also call Mylan's customer service number at 1-800-395-3376 to find the locations nearby that do have EpiPens in stock.

A report by WBIR's sister station WHAS11 in Louisville, Ky. said people can also try speaking with their physician about getting a generic brand epinephrine autoinjector or the alternative brand, AUVI-Q, which requires a prescription and gets delivered straight to the patient.

