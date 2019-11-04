WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s been more than a month since Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans’ abrupt, mysterious retirement. He hasn’t spoken publicly since. Until now.

13WMAZ's Zach Merchant sat down with Evans for an in-depth interview covering his time leading the department, his last days in charge, and his plans for the future.

Police hiring was an issue that plagued the department for years under Evans leadership, but on Thursday he said while council was asking him to recruit more officers, they weren't helping attract them.

Q: Council is asking for an increase in police staffing for a long time, definitely as long as I've been covering the department and the city and the county, were they giving funds to recruit and advertise?

A: We didn't get any funds from the city we completely self-funded all of the recruiting efforts that we did.

Evans says he was handed an unfunded mandate, but that doesn't change the responsibility.

Q: I want to be clear too do other departments get money for recruiting?

A: I don't know, I don't know how other people's budgets are set up, but is it solely our responsibility, you know, should we be the ones as a department are we the ones that are solely responsible for recruiting and hiring?

Evans will officially retire from the department on April 19.

