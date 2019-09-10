MACON, Ga. — The thousands of people who spent hours at the Georgia National Fair got to enjoy a lot of different activities, but the hours of walking can make it tough for some.

Fairgrounds spokesperson Keaton Walker says seniors, people with disabilities, and families have a few options they can use to join in the fun.

People can catch a tram from the parking lot to the gate before you enter the fair. Equipment like wheelchairs, electric scooters, and strollers for children are available for rent.

Glenda McCarty says she can't walk and usually spends up to five hours moving around the fairgrounds.

She says she's grateful to be able rent a scooter there because she remembers how hard it was without one.

"It puts a lot of stress on your body, especially the cement ground. It puts a toll on your feet, on your back," McCarty said.

Walker says the equipment is first come first serve. You can reserve transportation equipment on the fairgrounds website.

