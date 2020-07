Three people were injured and Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler was part of the arrest and helped subdue the suspect.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A stabbing at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, left three people injured after a person in a group event at the church allegedly went after the pastor who was in charge of the session.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m and two members of the church stepped in the way of the attacker who was going after the pastor, said the Fairfax County Police Department and Grace Covenant.

The members who came to the aid of the pastor, and the pastor themself, were the people who were injured. One of the church members and the pastor were the two taken to Reston Hospital with non-life threatning injuries.

One of the members who came to the pastor's aid did not have to go to the hospital for their injuries, which were minor.

"We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time," said Brett Fuller of Grace Covenant Church.

Grace Covenant Church is in the 4600 block of Brookfield Corp Drive in the Chantilly area of the county.

Fairfax Police did confirm that Chief Edwin C. Roessler helped subdue the suspect.

The name of the victims or the alleged stabber is not known at this time, but WUSA9 will provide more information as it continues to come in.

You can learn more about Grace Covenant Church here.

(The name of the church in the below Tweet by Fairfax County Police is incorrect. The church's name is Grace Covenant Church.)