'This is our brother': Family holds prayer vigil for missing Warner Robins man

The search continues for 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez. Loved ones have turned to prayer as they wait for updates from law enforcement.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On day four of the search for Jesus Mancilla-Velez of Warner Robins, dozens of people gathered for an evening of prayer.

In the Galleria Mall parking lot, the message was clear: "Come home, Jesus."

"We're all worried sick. I can't imagine, I mean he's like family to me, but I can't imagine, on top of his real family," says friend Matt Stork.

Stork was one of the last people to see Mancilla-Velez. He was also at the prayer vigil.

"You meet him and next thing you know, you're friends with him because he's that type of person. You know, everyone he comes in contact with, he's just really a likable person," he says.

He's not the only one who considers Mancilla-Velez a close friend.

Carlisha Parker was also at the vigil, and she says she misses his smile the most.

"If you ask anybody, they would tell you about that smile. He has a smile that's just so pure and genuine," she says.

Parker says she's pleading for anyone who knows something to speak up.

"Even if it's anonymous, we will take it. Any leads, any tips, anything. This is our brother, and if it were you and we saw something, we would make sure that we called in for you even if we didn't know you," she says.

Friends and family say they may organize a search party of their own over the next few days.