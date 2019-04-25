COCHRAN, Ga. — Watch 13WMAZ News at 6 a.m. to hear from the couple that owns this family farm out in Cochran.

Agriculture is woven into the fabric of Central Georgia, and those parcels of land turn out all kinds of things. Over the next few weeks, Suzanne Lawler takes you to some farms in Central Georgia for a series called 'Farms from the Heart.'

Tim and Kay Smith went the traditional route in life, and then branched out into something they always wanted to accomplish -- owning and running a farm.

It's 7 a.m. and the sun is just showing over Vesterfield Farm. Tim and Kay are early birds - after all, they've got chores. The couple is pretty green when it comes to full-time farming, you might call this their second career in life.

"I always wanted it to be the first, but you know when I got out of the military we were going to start a family," Tim said about his family's journey to farm life.

Back then, they wanted a steady paycheck, but just a couple of years ago the 59-year-old traded a career at Robins Air Force Base for a tractor and a way of life.

"I've got a really bad habit of buying too many seeds," Tim said. That habit is literally growing. While Tim pushes veggies, Kay found her flowers are popular too. She said, "We had some sunflower seeds and we planted those, and I took a few of those to the market, and they sold, and I was like 'hey look flowers sell at the market.' So, I started adding a few more flowers to it every year."

The pair works side by side on the numerous beds of other crops. They always had the land. In fact, the moniker on the place is a nod to Tim's grandfather, Sylvester, who everyone called Vester.

In a way, it's come full circle. A family finding joy in the same work of past generations.

Tim and Kay say they're still learning and life isn't always easy. They can be riding high, and then experience the lowest lows when bugs or mother nature comes along and takes out a crop.

Vesterfield Farms is located on John Broome Road in Cochran, Georgia.