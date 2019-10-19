BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Thursday night, authorities said.

The Georgia State Patrol said that 17-year-old Jordan Towns was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Hall Station Road when the vehicle crossed the lane and struck a Nissan Rogue.

Towns and a passenger in the Rogue, 72-year old Samuel Davis, were both killed.

The crash is under investigation, according to the GSP.

According to Bartow County Schools, Towns was a senior at Adairsville High School.

The school system issued a statement saying:

“Special, respectable, likable, dedicated, focused, and all-American; those are just a few of the words people lovingly use to describe Jordan Towns, an Adairsville High School senior who passed away Thursday night after a vehicle accident.

Jordan’s passion for Public Safety led to many accolades at the Bartow County College and Career Academy. As a key member of an award-winning tactical team, Jordan competed in several SkillsUSA Competitions. Instructor Don Moody notes his hard work. 'He never missed a practice, even on a Saturday,' says Moody. 'This is a big loss to me personally but also to the Academy as he was well-loved by all teachers.'

AHS Principal Bruce Mulkey also remembers Jordan’s friendly, thoughtful demeanor. 'It was common for him to say ‘love you’ to his favorite teachers when he left for the day. It’s just who he was. He was liked by everyone.'

A fully-staffed guidance office at AHS met many children today affected by this tragedy, and a class meeting helped many people process the news.

Seniors and school staff canceled today’s scheduled pep rally but agreed to continue with the Student Tailgate to honor and celebrate Jordan’s life. There will also be a moment of silence tonight on the football field as the Tiger’s play a home game.

The BCSS extends its deepest condolences to the Slama Family and remains focused on helping students affected by this terrible loss."

