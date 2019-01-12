HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County fire officials said firefighters discovered the bodies of a father and his 8-year-old son, who died as the result of a residential fire in the 5400 block of Smallwood Drive on Sunday morning.

According to Division Chief Zach Brackett with Hall County Fire Services, it happened at about 8 a.m.

Brackett said initial callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered a fully-involved single-wide mobile home. Brackett said that when the fire was extinguished, they discovered the two victims inside.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Jesse Hines and his son, 9-year-old Jesse Hines, Jr.

Brackett said the cause of the blaze is presently undetermined. The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona