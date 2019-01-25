The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a missing Madisonville 14-year-old that had disappeared more than two weeks ago has been found alive and safe.

Sheriff Tommy Jones said the TBI and FBI had assisted in locating the teen in Wisconsin.

"She is safe she is in custody, and that's the best outcome for the the situation," Jones said during a press briefing.

The teen's adoptive father, Randall Lee Pruitt, has been put behind bars without bond and charged with rape, and Jones it was related to the case.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Rick Lavoie, the arrest was made around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Randall Lee Pruitt

MCSO

Jones said the department can't provide certain details with the case as they do not want to compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The teen was reportedly safe, in custody and had shelter during the time of the announcement.

The sheriff's office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been working on several leads in locating the teen -- who disappeared on Jan. 13.

According to Jones, Pruitt had been the adoptive father for 'several years.' He said the teen's siblings were also safe.