People in Macon could soon catch a train to Atlanta, Savannah under new federal infrastructure plan

This week, President Joe Biden announced his $2 trillion plan that would change transportation and manufacturing nationwide.

MACON, Ga. — Part of President Biden's new infrastructure plan includes expanding the rail system across the country, which could include a stop here in Macon where the suspected hub would be Terminal Station.

The rail expansion would be part of Amtrak's 15-year plan. In a release, the company shows a map that includes three stops across Georgia; including Atlanta, Macon, and Savannah.

Stephen Adams, the executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, says the city would welcome a new rail system with open arms.

"It's really just another opportunity and further enhances the quality of life here and the ability to connect with major hubs across the southeast, just goes to that quality of life piece when companies are evaluating our community and looking to see the amenities and the assets we have here," he said.

Amtrak says part of that 15-year plan is adding more than 30 new routes across the country.