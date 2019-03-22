A Florida man may be one of the nation's oldest-living former law enforcement officers.

Retired New York State Police Major Harry Nelson is 99 years old and currently lives in Fort Myers.

He's about to turn 100 years old.

On Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers surprised him and gave him some tokens of appreciation for his 26 years of service as a trooper and 20 years with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a regional administrator.

Nelson shared with the troopers some of his favorite stories from back-in-the-day.

"It’s not every day you get the opportunity to meet someone that started out in life over a century ago and who dedicated over 46 years of his adult life to serving his community," FHP Lt. Gregory S. Bueno wrote in an email.

FHP thanked Nelson for paving the way for future troopers and described him as a legend.

