MACON, Ga. — About 16 people in Macon are displaced after a fire on Friday.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the call came in around 5 p.m. The fire spread throughout around 3 units at the The Parks at Northside apartment complex on Northside Drive.

Riggins says the fire appears to have been started due to an electrical fire.

No one was injured during the fire, and the Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants relocate.