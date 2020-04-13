MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Murray County confirm five people died after storms hit a mobile home park in Chatsworth.

It happened overnight as powerful storms swept through State Road 225 and Redcut Road.

The storms have wreaked havoc across the state. Earlier this morning, we reported that a tree fell on a home in Cartersville Georgia and claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

