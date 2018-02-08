The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested two suspects involved in the viral alligator incident at the Jacksonville convenience store.

A man walked into a Jax convenience store and started chasing people around with an alligator 😱 We talked to alligator experts...who weren’t so amused. Details 👉🏽👉🏽 .@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5sHFPgNGFp — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) July 28, 2018

Robert Barr, 28, and Kevin Keene, 23, were both charged with first degree misdemeanors of illegal possession of an alligator, illegal exhibition of dangerous wildlife, and cruelty to animals.

Barr, who goes by Robby Stratton on Facebook, was the one who originally posted the video to social media.

FWC are still trying to identify other individuals shown in the video of the incident, and ask that anyone who has information to contact the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

