SARASOTA, Fla — A man who once bounded out of jail on child porn charges is back behind bars but now is facing more than 800 additional counts.

James Greenen, a 39-year-old Sarasota resident, was arrested Aug. 2 after investigators found more than 100 images of sexual battery involving children on his devices, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The children ranged in age from infants to teenagers, police said.

Greenen was arrested in late January and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. After bounding out of jail in June, investigators say the additional pictures were discovered.

He is in jail on $800,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Geenen's case is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Megan Buck at 941-954-7067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

