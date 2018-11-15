Police in the panhandle arrested a man on multiple drug charges and for fleeing from police.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post. Charles Dion McDowell, 31, faces a slew of charges ranging from "Fleeing/Eluding Police with Lights & Sirens Active, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment."

McDowell is currently being held on a $57,000 bond.

McDowell was featured on the Sheriff Office's "Wheel of Fugitives." The social media segment highlights a fugitive of the week in efforts to bring public awareness in hopes of making an arrest.

