ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm became concerned Tuesday morning when they found pieces of clothing inside the zoo's Nile Crocodile exhibit.

Then they found the blood.

Concerned, staff called police. They say officers responded, "We think we found your guy."

Officers had found a man in his boxers, bloody, claiming to have been bitten in the leg by a crocodile. He was arrested.

Farm employees tell First Coast News that surveillance video shows the unidentified man breaking into the farm fully clothed. The man then jumps into the water with the crocodiles.

