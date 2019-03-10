MIAMI — A Florida teen who saved a mother and her son from drowning died Wednesday.

Cristian Burgos, 17, jumped into action when he saw a young mother and her 9-year-old son get pulled out by a strong current Monday at Virginia Key Beach, according to CBS Miami-WFOR.

Witnesses told WSVN that people watched Burgos push the 9-year-old to shore before heading back in to save the mom.

After the family made it out safely, the current pulled Burgos in and he had to be rescued, according to WFOR.

After being rescued, Burgos was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was in a coma until he died Wednesday.

The teen is now being remembered for the heroic actions he took to save the lives of two other people while sacrificing his own.

Burgos' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with his medical bills.

