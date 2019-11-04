MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Captain Charlie Plumb spoke at Georgia Military College's Milledgeville campus on Thursday.

The former Fighter Pilot and six-year Prisoner of War, spoke to the Corps of Cadets earlier in the day, and later at the Academic Honors Parade.

The marching band played, cadets presented colors, and faculty members from GMC's campuses were honored

Plumb talked about his experiences including six years as a POW, and talked about the life obstacles they will face throughout their military career.

He says he remembers being a cadet like it was yesterday.

"The real depth of a leader is character. These are things that you can't measure with a yardstick, and you can't learn in a textbook. It's stuff that they learn here through the discipline of this school," he said.

Plumb retired from the Navy after 28 years of service.