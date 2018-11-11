NEWOPRT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged for possessing child pornography.

On Friday, the Special Victims Unit of the Newport News Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of 50-year-old Michael Scott Porter of Newport News. Officers found Porter was in possession of child porn.

Porter is a former substitute teacher for the Newport News Public Schools and Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge, an organization that helps boys struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

According to Newport News Public Schools, Michael Porter was employed as an NNPS substitute teacher from August 2017 to August 2018. He was able to able to substitute at all schools and grade levels.

Police have charged him with three counts of child porn.

