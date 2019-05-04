CUMMING, Ga. — Many questions remain unanswered about the sudden death of 29-year-old Spencer Englett. Forsyth County Sheriff, Ron Freeman held a press conference discussing information surrounding the young deputies sudden death and the type of person he was.

Freeman says Englett passed out Thursday during a routine trading exercise at the police academy in Pickens County. It was the first day of training for Englett.

“He simply collapsed during a physical training scenario. We don't know what that was, whether it was a cardio issue or some other medical issue. It does appear to be a medical issue induced from that training scenario,” Freeman said. “He had passed our medical exam and our physical exam. He passed our physical agility test, and he had passed some state-mandated things to get into the police academy which includes a physical. And none of those indicated any reason he could not continue in that process.”

Freeman hired Englett in May of 2017 and says he thought highly of him.

“One of the biggest hearted young men that I've hired here,” Freeman said Friday. “He is a stellar deputy who had done tremendous work here. He was selected over many of his peers to attend the law enforcement academy, and that's a testament to his work, his work ethic, and his work ability.”

“He previously worked for the Baldwin County sheriff's office, married a local girl here in Cumming, that kind of that story,” Freeman said. “He was a small-town South Georgia boy who literally was an amateur/professional wrestler at one time in his young life.”

Funeral services for Englett are planned for Tuesday, April 9th at 10 A.M. in Dawson County, followed by a graveside service in Milledgeville, GA where Englett is from.

