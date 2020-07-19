Hamlin Hill Farms hosts corn-eating competition

In Forsyth, people spent their afternoon eating as many cobs of corn as they could in 12 minutes.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Hamlin Hill Farms hosted its first corn eating contest with $500 worth of cash prizes for the top three winners.

There were about a dozen competitors looking for the top spot.

Dara Rose was the judge of the contest.

"There's 12 minutes, try to get as many corns as you can. You can eat it however you want, you can put mayo, you can bring your own condiments," Rose said.

She says she was looking for something specific from the winners.

"Making sure that there is no more than 10 kernels on an ear and also we're going to have corn pans so they really need to focus on clearing out that pan as well," she said.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.