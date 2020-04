OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Four people died in an overnight fire in Macon County.

That's according to county coroner Brenda Oglesby.

She said it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning on Kaigler Street in Oglethorpe.

Oglesby said the victims appeared to be a young adult man and three children under the age of 10.

They dont have positive IDs yet, and autopsies are scheduled for next week.

