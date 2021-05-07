ALTOONA, Iowa — UPDATED STORY 7/5/2021 9:40 A.M.: Officials announced one person died after the incident at Adventureland Saturday, July 3rd.
ORIGINAL STORY 7/4/2021 4:33 P.M.: A water ride at Adventureland Park flipped over sending multiple people to the hospital on Saturday, July 3rd.
Park officials said a raft on the Raging River ride overturned around 7:30 p.m. Saturday with six people in it.
Four people were hurt in the incident. Three of the riders suffered critical injuries.
Park staff said the ride had been inspected on Friday, July 2nd, 2021 and no issues were found. It remains closed for a thorough inspection.