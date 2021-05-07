Four people were hurt in the incident. Three of the riders suffered critical injuries.

ALTOONA, Iowa — UPDATED STORY 7/5/2021 9:40 A.M.: Officials announced one person died after the incident at Adventureland Saturday, July 3rd.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/4/2021 4:33 P.M.: A water ride at Adventureland Park flipped over sending multiple people to the hospital on Saturday, July 3rd.

Park officials said a raft on the Raging River ride overturned around 7:30 p.m. Saturday with six people in it.

