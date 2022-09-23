Frank Malloy joined 13WMAZ in May, 1982, as Sports Director. It's a position he held until the Fall of 1993 when he switched chairs and started anchoring Eyewitness News at 5:00.

Frank Malloy joined 13WMAZ in May, 1982, as Sports Director. It's a position he held until the Fall of 1993 when he switched chairs and started anchoring Eyewitness News at 5:00.

Now, he co-anchors the 5:00 newscast with Lorra Lynch Jones and co-anchors Eyewitness News at 6:00 and 11:00.. Frank also co-hosts Football Friday Night which airs at 11:35 on Fridays in the Fall.

Frank was born and raised in the Philadelphia suburbs.

He attended Penn State University for two years before transferring to the University of Georgia. He graduated from Georgia in 1980 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Malloy began his broadcasting career as Sports Director of WRBL TV 3 in Columbus, Georgia, where he spent 2½ years before moving to Macon.