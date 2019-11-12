SAN ANTONIO — What is in a name? Firehouse Subs wants to thank its customers by name by offering its Name Day promotion.

If your name is Michael, Marquita or Michelle, you will get a free medium sub with any purchase on Wednesday, December 11.

But, you do have to show an ID to prove you are who you say you are, and not just trying to get a free sub.

Check out the restaurant's Facebook page for more details:

