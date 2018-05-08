LILBURN, Ga. -- The funeral for a Reyghan Moon, the three-year-old girl who starved to death, was held Saturday.

"It was more of a celebration of her life and joy," said the girl's aunt, Angel Walton. "It was beautiful."

The girl's mother, Devin Moon, 29, is charged in the little girl’s death. Police said Moon starved the little girl, who weighed just 14 pounds at the time of her death.

Investigators believe that Devin worked as a dancer at a local club and would leave her child alone as she worked overnights.

Reygan's grandmother, Deborah Walton Moon, told 11Alive that she had been worried for the toddler's safety. She said she tried at least four times to get the Division of Family and Children Services to remove Reygan from the home.

Devin Moon has been arrested numerous times before, mainly on traffic charges, including DUI and improper lane change (and her headlights were out on her vehicle).

Reyghan "always smiled," said Angel Walton. "She liked posing for the camera. She would have been dancing with the music. She would have been trying to play. She likes to stand on boxes and preach a little bit."

“The little bit of time we got with her was precious,” said her uncle, Toland Walton.

“We know that she is in a better place and we will see her once again,” said Deborah Walton-Moon. "And we have seen rainbows, and we talk to them and when we’re done talking to them, the rainbows disappear.” Story continues below gallery.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover Reygan's funeral costs and care for another sibling who is in the grandmother’s care. Click here for more information.

