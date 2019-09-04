PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Sheriff's Office said a young girl is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot in the head by a 4-year-old boy.

It happened at a home in The Park at Cedarcrest subdivision in Dallas, Georgia around 5:47 p.m.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Sgt. Ashley Henson, the children's mother was loading up their vehicle to leave home when the car wouldn't start. The mother told detectives that she got out of the car to figure out what was wrong with it and that's when she heard the gunshot.

Detectives believe that the 4-year-old boy got the gun out of the console and accidentally fired it.

Henson said the first responders began helping the girl as soon they arrived to the home and took her to an Atlanta area hospital as soon as they were able.

Henson said the parents have not been charged at this time, and it's unclear if charges will be filed.

Stay with 11Alive for updates.

MORE HEADLINES