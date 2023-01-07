GBI arrests two people in East Dublin man's disappearance, possible murder

The GBI helped East Dublin police after the man went missing.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged in the possible death of an East Dublin man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI charged 60-year-old Edwin Lamar Wilkinson and 55-year-old Leslie Young in connection to James Doug Wilkinson's disappearance.

Edwin Wilkinson was charged with malice and felony murder, as well as other firearms charges. Any relation to James Wilkinson is unclear.

Young was charged with being party to multiple crimes.

On Friday, June 23, the East Dublin Police Department asked for the GBI's help after family and friends reported James Wilkinson missing on June 12. He was last seen on June 1.

Agents searched Edwin Wilkinson and Young's home and found human remain believed to be James Wilkinson, pending positive identification by the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley told 13WMAZ the remains were found in the woods behind the home on Ralph Keen Road. James Wilkinson's truck was also found on the property.