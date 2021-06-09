GSP: Trooper exchanged gunfire with suspect in shooting off I-285 during chase

Here's what we know.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A trooper exchanged shots with a suspect in a shooting just off of I-285 near the Atlanta airport Wednesday afternoon, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP confirmed a trooper was chasing a suspect in the area when the shooting happened, Atlanta Police said.

Authorities confirmed the trooper was not hurt, however they did not comment on the suspect's condition.

It's unclear at this time why the chase started.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was responding to the scene, which is on Old National Highway and I-285. This is just to the south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The entrance ramp to I-85 North from I-285 was closed.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene. Crime scene tape and several law enforcement officers were standing in the roadway next to their cruisers where the road is blocked off.

Any further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting right near the airport. The crime scene vehicle just pulled up and the exit ramp where it happened it closed. We are standing on 285E waiting for more info. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/ruB3IXcnpo — Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive (@kaitlynross1) June 9, 2021