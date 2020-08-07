New record for hospitalizations on the same day Georgia crosses 100,000 coronavirus cases

It's not just the number of cases of coronavirus that are soaring.

ATLANTA — Georgia just crossed a grim milestone in our battle against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 7, Georgia hit more than 100,000 coronavirus cases statewide. The day's numbers are at near-record levels, with more than 3,400 new cases reported, as shown in the graph below. That's now the second-highest amount of cases logged in a single day to date.

But it's not just the number of cases that are soaring. So are the numbers of people with severe symptoms. On Tuesday, there are now more than 2,000 people in the hospital with the virus. That's a new record, as shown in the graph below.

And on the same day, it's Cobb County seeing the biggest increase of cases in the state, with 225 new cases.

The dotted line shown in the graphic below is the county's average, and other than a dip over the holiday weekend, cases in Cobb continue to go up at a rapid rate.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.