ATLANTA — The budget proposal to avert a second government shutdown has left one important demographic out: Georgia farmers who’s businesses were decimated by Hurricane Michael.

The bill, which President Donald Trump must sign before midnight on Friday to avert another government shutdown, was supposed to include federal funding for Georgia farmers. But, the version that is on its way to the White House leaves our state out.

Hurricane Michael roared through South Georgia on October 10 as a Category 3 storm. It caused about $2.5 billion in losses to pecan, cotton, timber, poultry and vegetable crops. For pecan and timber farmers, it will take a decade or more to grow viable trees which would be ready for harvesting. Agriculture is Georgia’s top industry.

Stevie Akins is a cotton farmer in Warwick. 11Alive news spoke with him shortly after the hurricane as he was still taking stock of the damage.

"It just became a rough year," Akins said. "It was about to be the best crop I think we've ever seen."

Akins estimated the winds that hit his 2,200-acre farm reached up to 100 mph. He lost his entire crop.

"It just about destroyed everything on our farm," he said.

The Georgia legislature held an emergency session in November and allocated $270 million in state funds toward hurricane relief. They also gave $200 million in income tax credits to timber and pecan farmers to help replant trees that were destroyed.

State lawmakers and farmers were relying on federal lawmakers to help. Emergency relief funds were supposed to be included in the new budget bill, but it was apparently cut in the most recent round of negotiations.

U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) wrote to house and Senate leaders yesterday urging them to include the supplemental disaster relief package.

In a letter to Congressional leaders, Isakson and Perdue wrote, “…we insist you bring a disaster supplemental bill to the floor for consideration at the earliest opportunity to ensure that the federal government fulfills its responsibility.”

They are asking for $3 billion dollars in agriculture disaster relief.