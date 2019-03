GRAY, Ga. — Check your tickets! Georgia Lottery says an unclaimed $125,000 ticket won the Fantasy 5 jackpot drawing on March 2.

Winning numbers: 13-19-22-23-35

RELATED: Byron resident wins $1M from lottery scratch ticket

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at a gas station in Gray at 295 W. Clinton St.

Georgia Lottery rules say Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their cash.

RELATED: What's more likely than winning the lottery?