Georgia Power can begin disconnecting your power again today | Here's where you can get help

ATLANTA — Beginning today, state regulatory authorities will again allow Georgia Power to disconnect households that fall behind on their power bill.
Advocates have said it's far too soon - with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic nowhere in sight - but the Georgia Public Service Commission, which oversees Georgia Power, has elected not to extend the moratorium on disconnections.
If you're among the many who continue to struggle to keep up with bills amid the staggering job losses of the pandemic and halting economic recovery, here are some programs that may be able to help you avoid losing power:
- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program: This program, known as LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Family & Children Services (DFCS). The short of it is that it provides financial assistance to low-income households for energy bills. According to eligibility guidelines on the DFCS website, total gross annual household income needs to be at or below 60% of the state median income and the applicant "needs to have full responsibility for paying the cost of energy bill for the primary home heating source." For those in Fulton County and DeKalb County (within Atlanta), you can call 800-869-1150 or 404-320-0166 for more information. For those in DeKalb County (outside Atlanta), Gwinnett County and Rockdale County, you can call 404-929-2454. Those in other places can call their local Community Action Agency - those can be found here. The Georgia state energy assistance site also lists a general LIHEAP information number at 404-657-3427.
- LIHEAP CARES: This is an expanded version of the regular LIHEAP program that was authorized by the CARES Act for coronavirus relief earlier this year. According to an FAQ on the DFCS website, the program began on July 1 and will open to all households on Aug. 1. In order to apply, you need to contact your local Community Action Agency.
- Project SHARE at the Salvation Army: The SHARE program offers assistance to those in need. The Salvation Army website has a list of county phone numbers you can call to apply for the program.
- United Way assistance: Georgia Power also directs those looking for help to the United Way. You can call 2-1-1 for information or fill out your information on the United Way website.
- Senior Discount: Georgia Power offers an income-qualified discount for "customers 65 years of age or older with a combined household income of 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($25,520) or less." If you qualify, you can apply on the Georgia Power website here.
- Installment Payment Plans: Georgia Power is offering payment flexibility plans to help people get by. The plan "bills any outstanding dollars in smaller increments over a six month timeframe with your new monthly bill, beginning in October," according to Georgia Power's website. You can call 1-800-672-2402 or log in to your online account to see if you are eligible.
- Georgia Heating Energy Assistance Team (HEAT): This organization specializes in helping with winter heating bills, so it's not someplace you can get relief help from until November (if you're a senior citizen) or December (if you're in the general public). But they have a helpful list of organizations you can call for help on this page under "Resources."
- St. Vincent de Paul Georgia: This organization offers emergency help with utilities. You can contact their assistance line at 678-892-6163.
- Midtown Assistance Center: This organization offers utility help to households in the following Atlanta zip codes: 30303, 30308, 30309, 30310, 30312, 30313, 30314, 30315, 30318, and 30363. If you live in one of those zip codes, you can call their assistance line at 404-681-5777.
- Buckhead Christian Ministry: You can get help paying utilities from this charity by filing out an online application here.
Know of any more programs? Please contact us at news@11alive.com to submit information
