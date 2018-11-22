The last thing you expect to find in your ice cream when going in for a scoop are metal shards or other foreign objects.

That’s exactly what happened when Kara Kidwell took a bite into her “Christmas Cookies” flavored Blue Bell Ice Cream she purchased from her local Publix on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming, Ga.

“I ended up spitting it out because I felt something hard and sharp, and that’s when we saw there were pieces of metal in it,” Kidwell said.

Kara said she immediately took to social media to tweet Blue Bell regarding her discovery and was met with a response that was less than what she anticipated.

Blue Bell requested that the metal pieces be mailed into the lab so that it could be inspected by quality control.

The next morning Kara received a new message from a woman in Texas stating that she had also found metal in her ice cream from the company, only this time it was a different flavor.

My Cumming News also reached out to Blue Bell and received the following response:

“We were contacted by the consumer and have made arrangements to retrieve the object. We will attempt to identify it in our Quality Control lab. Until we are able to analyze the object and determine its origin, we cannot speculate on any findings. We take all such matters very seriously, and we regret any inconvenience and concern this may have caused the consumer.”

After receiving messages from other customers fining objects in their ice cream Kara Kidwell and her family felt that Blue Bell should act swiftly in warning customers before buying. “…I think they should make a statement about it to the public saying there’s a risk and be cautious until they figure it out,” says Kara’s sister, Kierstin.

