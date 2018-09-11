SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio mother is working to keep her son's memory alive two years after he was killed in a road rage shooting.

Lori Rocha said November 26, 2016 is a day she will never forget. She said her son, Aaron Rocha, was killed in a road rage shooting on Huebner Road between NW Military and Lockhill Selma.

"The area where we've lived for 23 years and it's still unsolved til this day," she said.

The suspected shooter has never been identified and police have no leads in the case. Thursday, her son would have turned 27 years old, and to honor his memory, she wanted to give back.

"He did random acts of kindness himself and we miss that, we miss his love," she said. "He had a heart of gold."

Lori and her daughter spent Thursday afternoon surprising people with gift cards to GameStop.

"He loved video games and that's what I usually got him for Christmas," Lori said.

She said she won't give up until her son's killer is found. "He will never be here for another birthday," she said. "Someone knows who killed my son and I'm begging them to come forward with what they know."

Police believe the suspect was in a sedan, possibly a 4-door Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $5,000. You will remain anonymous.

© 2018 KENS