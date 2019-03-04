ATLANTA — The mother of a young man killed after apparently knocking on the wrong door said the suspect "wanted death."

Omarion Banks was headed to see his girlfriend, who said he went to the wrong door because he was new to the apartment complex.

Atlanta Police said the 19-year-old walked away after realizing he was at the wrong apartment. That’s when, according to police, 32-year-old Darryl Bynes walked onto his balcony to confront Banks. After an argument, Bynes allegedly shot Banks, killing him

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

11Alive's Hope Ford talked to Banks' mother, Lisa Johnson, at a vigil held for him Tuesday night.

“Why? That’s my number one question. Why?" Johnson asked. "Even though you was mad and you was upset, why?”

PREVIOUS: Man shot and killed after possibly going to the wrong door

Bynes was arrested and charged with murder, but, that doesn’t answer any questions for friends, family, who have to live with what happened.

“You could have just let him go home. But you came out on your balcony," Johnson said. "He was saying 'okay, I’m gone,' so that wasn’t enough, you wanted death, you were tasting blood, you wanted death and I just want to know why?”

The "bubbly" teenager, as Banks' mother described him, is gone before he could make steps towards his future. Johnson said he wanted to pursue a music career, after going back to school.

“He wanted to go back to school and actually learn how to study music because I told him, if you're going to do this, do it the right way," Johnson said. "He did not want to die, he just had dreams and stuff.”

Dreams - never reached. Right now, his family is making plans for his final resting place, but trying to raise money for his burial. Because they're still raising money, no funeral arrangements have been finalized.

MORE HEADLINES

Suspect in hit-and-run where girl was plowed over by car in custody

Mom's attorney responds to senator's comments on deadly SC classroom fight

3 arrested in 'targeted' drive-by shooting of 17-year-old

FBI releases sketches of Savannah victims possibly connected to self-professed serial killer