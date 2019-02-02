It's Groundhog Day, which means it's time for General Beauregard Lee to give his weather prediction. Will it be a longer winter or an early spring?

After the trumpeter sounded off twice, Beau finally came out of his little white mansion at Dauset Trails in Jackson.

The proclamation was read off, and Beau announced he saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter!

Punxsutawney Phil gave the opposite prediction, saying we would have an earlier spring.

Over the last three decades, Lee has a 60 percent success with his Groundhog Day predictions.

Last year, he called for an early spring, and much of the south did end up seeing warmer than average temperatures.