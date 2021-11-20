Man who allegedly discharged gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

The incident caused widespread panic at the airport on Nov. 20.

ATLANTA — A man who allegedly discharged a firearm causing widespread panic at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 20 has turned himself in, authorities said.

Atlanta Police said he turned himself into the Clayton County Jail. Authorities said the man discharged the gun at the domestic main checkpoint of the airport before running away with the gun. Authorities later found the gun in a trash can on the airport's property.

He now faces charges of carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging of firearms on property of another, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities previously said the man was a convicted felon, and there was an outstanding warrant to his arrest prior to the incident at the airport.

TSA said the incident began with a bag search when an agent at the checkpoint identified a prohibited item via the X-Ray.

According to the released statement, the TSA officer "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged."

During the chaos, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.